Dr. Thomas Alvin Edwards, 60, of Manhattan, KS, passed away peacefully Thursday March 24, 2022, in the arms of his loving wife, Debbie. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Crestview Christian Church with Pastor Mitch Ivey, of Grace Fellowship Kearney, NE, and Pastor David Fowler, of Remnant Church Manhattan, KS, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 1st, 2022, at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Dr. Thomas (Tom) Alvin Edwards was born in Winner, SD, to Dr. Alvin and Carma Edwards on July 13, 1961. As a very energetic youth and the son of a veterinarian, Dr. Tom always had a variety of animals “inside” the home, including turtles, chipmunks, bats, and chickens. He moved from Ainsworth, NE, to Manhattan, KS, in 1974 and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1980.
After high school graduation, Dr. Tom attended Maplewoods Community College in Kansas City, graduating with a certificate in airframe and powerplant before pursuing a career as an airline mechanic with Air Midwest Airlines. Following 6 years of service as an airline mechanic, Dr. Tom decided to go back to school, seeking his degree in veterinary medicine. He graduated in 1995 from the Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine and immediately started leaving a lasting impact within his chosen profession.
Dr. Tom was the owner of Midwest Feedlot Services, Inc. based in Kearney, Nebraska. He enjoyed feedlot consulting work, selling ultrasound equipment and training others within the veterinary community. He acted as the President of the Academy of Veterinary Consultants from 2006 to 2007. Tom and his father were honored together in 2014 as recipients of the Kansas State Alumni Recognition Award from the Kansas State University Veterinary Medical Alumni Association within the College of Veterinary Medicine. In addition to his many honors, Dr. Tom was an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Academy of Veterinary Consultants, National Cattleman’s Beef Association, Kansas Veterinary Medical Association and Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association.
While Dr. Tom left a lasting impact on the veterinary community, he will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, dedicated father, and wonderful friend to all who knew him.
Dr. Tom married the love of his life, Debbie, on April 7, 1987, in Kauai, Hawaii. Tom and Debbie had two sons, Kyle and Derek, who quickly became the center of Tom’s world. He helped Kyle and Derek with their many 4-H projects and show calves. He spent many summers teaching his boys how to fish and water ski during family vacations to Table Rock Lake, and many falls taking them to K-State football games and pheasant hunting.
Dr. Tom’s other hobbies included restoring his 1969 Pontiac GTO, helping his community through church activities and community service projects, spending time with his boys and spoiling his granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife Debbie Edwards of Manhattan, children Kyle Edwards and his wife Ashley of Godley, TX, and Derek Edwards and his girlfriend Beth McDougal of Hays, KS; grandchild Kinley Edwards of Godley, TX; his father Dr. Alvin Edwards of Kearney NE; and four sisters, Linda Edwards, Marci Bartlett, Janice Powell, and Genelle Edwards; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Carma Edwards and infant son Kale Edwards.
Memorial contributions may be to the Dr. Tom Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.