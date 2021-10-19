Thomas “Tom” Davis Sanders, 73, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
He was born December 23, 1947, in Beaufort County, South Carolina, the son of Herbert and Ocie (Nance) Sanders. He grew up in Columbia, South Carolina.
He served in the United States Army from June 1968 to June 1991 as a Calvary Scout. While in the service, he was awarded several medals and ribbons including, the National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star, the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, the Army Achievement Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Commendation Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster), and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Unit Citation.
After 23 years in the service, he was later employed by the City of Ogden as a Maintenance Technician.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping at Milford Lake, grilling Rib Eye Steaks for Patty, watching all sports, particularly baseball, WWE Wrestling and the KC Chiefs, watching big foot documentaries and the History channel. He took pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels and loved gold mining in Arkansas. Tom loved his dog, Lil’ Man as they had a special bond.
Thomas married Patricia Lynn Conley on October 13, 2014 in Junction City, Kansas. She survives. Survivors include his sons, Thomas Sanders, Jr. and David Smith; step-son, Keith (Amanda) Trousdale; step-daughter, Ashley (Chad) Haught; and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Christina Sanders.
Honoring Tom’s wishes, cremation is planned. A memorial graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan KS 66503. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000.
