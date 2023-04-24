Thomas Dale Bonewitz, age 78, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home in Deming, New Mexico with his sons by his side. He died one week after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.
Tom was born October 30, 1944, in Ottawa, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1962. He served in the US Navy from 1962-1968 and was assigned to the USS Sperry and USS Pawcatuck during his service. He returned to Manhattan and graduated from Kansas State University a short time later. Tom was an Insurance Agent for most of his career.
He is survived by his two sons, Alan Bonewitz of Liberty, Missouri and Adam Bonewitz (Jessica) of Wamego, Kansas. Tom adored his five grandchildren, Brianna, Riley, Oliver, William, and Lucy. He was also very fond of two special girls he would see during his summer trips to Kanas, Taryn and Laynee Shepard of Manhattan, Kansas. Tom is also survived by a sister, Connie Ulmer (John) of Topeka, a brother, Don Bonewitz (Nancy) of Manhattan, a brother-in-law Curt Hanson of Loveland, CO, and his aunt, Ruth Eversmeyer of Mt Juliet, TN. He was known as “Uncle Tom” to three nieces and two nephews as well as all their children (and their children as well). He is also survived by many cousins and friends. Tom loved animals and left behind his two small dogs, Rudy and Suzie.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Cora Jane Bonewitz and his sister, Bonnie Bonewitz Hanson.
He had millions of hobbies throughout his life and especially loved the outdoors. He bought an RV after selling his home and property in Kansas in 2008 and would travel the Southern United States every winter every year since then. He would return to Kansas each summer and would park his RV at a friend’s home north of Manhattan, KS. He met a ton of great friends throughout these travels.
Tom was very satisfied with his life at the time of his death and was confident he would have eternal salvation. He remarked in the months prior to his death that he was so thrilled he had found his latest hobby (rock-hounding in the mountains of New Mexico) that he could devote so much passion to. He made beautiful creations with the rocks he had collected. He was very close with many of his friends he had made in the past few winters in Deming, NM.
A celebration of life will be held at Faith Manhattan Church (1921 Barnes Rd, Manhattan, KS) on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10am. Tom’s ashes have already been laid to rest at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery in Manhattan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.