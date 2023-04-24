Thomas Dale Bonewitz, age 78, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home in Deming, New Mexico with his sons by his side. He died one week after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

Tom was born October 30, 1944, in Ottawa, Kansas. He grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1962. He served in the US Navy from 1962-1968 and was assigned to the USS Sperry and USS Pawcatuck during his service. He returned to Manhattan and graduated from Kansas State University a short time later. Tom was an Insurance Agent for most of his career.

