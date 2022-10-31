Topeka - Thomas Wayne Badger, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on August 31, 1943 in Scranton, Kansas, the son of Glen and Minetta (Finlay) Badger.
Tom received a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University in Ag. Education. He worked as an Area Conservationist for the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service and retired with over 35 years of service. He had also worked on the Governor's Water Quality Project. He served for 6 years in the Kansas Army National Guard, was a member of the Stull Community of Faith Church, the Topeka Sunflower Lions Club and the Vesper Lodge #136 in Burlingame A.F. & A.M.
On June 5, 1965, Tom was united in marriage to Laura Elaine Smith in Scranton.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, on October 23, 2020; by an infant daughter, Tracy Badger; by his parents, Glen and Minetta; and by his brother, Glen Badger.
Tom is survived by his two children, Todd Badger of Stuart, Florida and Tara Phillips of Sedgwick, Kansas; his sister, Nancy Urish of Topeka; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00am at the Stull Community of Faith Church. Inurnment will be in the Burlingame Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the Kansas Lions Sight Foundation or the Stull Community of Faith Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.