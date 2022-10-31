Topeka - Thomas Wayne Badger, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on August 31, 1943 in Scranton, Kansas, the son of Glen and Minetta (Finlay) Badger.

Tom received a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University in Ag. Education. He worked as an Area Conservationist for the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service and retired with over 35 years of service. He had also worked on the Governor's Water Quality Project. He served for 6 years in the Kansas Army National Guard, was a member of the Stull Community of Faith Church, the Topeka Sunflower Lions Club and the Vesper Lodge #136 in Burlingame A.F. & A.M.

