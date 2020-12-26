Thomas A. Lehmann, 76, of Manhattan, KS died on December 12, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi
Hospital, following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Tom was born on March 8, 1944 in Tinley Park, IL, the son of Karl and Loretta (Keuch) Lehmann.
His love of baking began first as a student at the American Institute of Baking (AIB) and then as an
employee where his tenure lasted over 50 years until his retirement in 2014. He spent most of his career
as Director of Bakery Assistance aiding companies large and small with baking challenges. He developed
new programs, taught numerous classes and seminars, and consulted for foodservice clients across the
globe which allowed him to travel extensively to every continent, with the exception of Antarctica. He
had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the chemistry and physics that underlie the dough making and
baking processes. He loved speaking and writing about his experiences in the industry, and was especially
proud of his column in PMQ Pizza Magazine called “In Lehmann’s Terms.” Tom was affectionately
known as “The Dough Doctor.” Even after his retirement, he continued to support those in the pizza
industry and regularly provided his insight and expertise whenever needed.
In his spare time, Tom would engage in his many interests that included deer hunting, fishing trips to
Minnesota and Alaska, woodworking, and gardening. Neighbors, family and friends were many times the
recipient of his homemade jams and jellies, dried apple slices and homemade venison jerky. Tom was a
wonderful story teller, and some stories might even include a new ending! He delighted in regaling us
with corny humor, the cornier the better. Above all, he loved being with his family and friends, especially
his grandsons, Connor and Parker.
On September 27, 1987, Tom married Susan Williams in La Mesa, CA. They thoroughly enjoyed
cruises and seeing the world together.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Karl; his mother, Loretta; and his adoptive father, Harry Marzolf.
Also preceding him in death were his siblings Wanda Glor, Bob Lehmann, and Karlette Lindeman.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his sons Jerald Lehmann (Troy Gormally) of Olathe, KS and Timothy
Lehmann (Janice) of Newark, DE; 2 grandsons, Connor Lehmann and Parker Lehmann of Newark, DE;
his sons’ mother, Martha Lehmann of Manhattan, KS and his brothers, George Marzolf and Delburt
Marzolf of New Lenox, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-
Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Masks
and social distancing are required. For health considerations, and for those unable to travel, all are invited
to the live stream on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Cremation will follow with private inurnment at
a later date.
In memory of Tom, please consider donations to Wildtrust (for hunter safety in Riley County) or to
Purple Paws-Manhattan in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue,
Manhattan, KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at:
