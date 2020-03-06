Thelma May Dennis
Thelma May (Peter) Dennis went to her home with her Lord, Friday, February 15, 2020.
Services were held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in El Dorado, KS. Interment was Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Saint George Cemetery, in St. George, KS.
Thelma was born in Artesia, New Mexico, February 19, 1926, to Burrel and Eva F. (O’Brien) Peter. Her family moved to the Manhattan, Kansas area when she was a toddler, due to her health.
Thelma and Jesse Dennis married on October 12, 1944, in Wamego, KS. The union was blessed with six children.
Proceeding Thelma in death are: her parents, Burrel and Eva Peter; her husband, Jesse Dennis; her daughter, Geraldine; 2 brothers, Eldon and Thomas Peter; 3 sisters, Agnes Dugan, Alice Peter and Leona Snowberger; and Bernard Hammel, a cousin who was raised by Thelma’s parents.
Surviving are her five children, Jessie M. (Gary) Talkington, El Dorado, KS; Linda L. Dennis; Lowell E. (Susan) Dennis, El Dorado, KS; Katherine A. (Robert) McCombs, Wichita, KS; Dr. Douglas A. Dennis, Cedar Rapids, IA; 16 grandchildren, 40 2/3 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Lawrence, Bowling Green, KY; Virginia Manous, Corpus Christi, TX; sister-in-law, Rosella Peter, New Ulm, MN, as well as a goodly number of nieces and nephews sprinkled throughout the United States.
