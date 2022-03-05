Teygan Bluthardt came into this world on June 21, 2002 as a six pound, 13 ounce, healthy premature baby, we thought. Within 24 hours he was swiftly enroute to Children’s Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He had a damaged aorta in his heart.
His mother, Amanda Dezirae Bluthardt, brought him home ten days later, and named him Teygan John Azberry Bluthardt. At the very young age of 19, on February 28, 2022, Teygan exited this world, he thought. Within 24 hours someone received one of Teygan’s kidneys. It saved the man’s life. Many other lives are being saved now, and in the days to come, including a child at St. Jude’s Hospital. Because of Teygan’s decision to be an organ donor at the age of 16, his life’s story is continuing.
He was schooled in Wamego, Kansas, from kindergarten thru high school and graduated from Wamego High School in 2020. His life education came from his Granny (Jean Berry), Gamee (Becky Blue), Aunt (Jantzie Bluthardt), Mom (Amanda Rookstool) and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. After graduation, Teygan worked at the Lamb of God Preschool, Kaw Valley Greenhouse, and Falley Painting Company. Also, in the summers he did masonry work.
Teygan was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 92. He played slide trombone in the Wamego school band. His biggest love was basketball. He loved playing the game and was the Oklahoma Thunders biggest fan. Teygan knew the personal stats of almost every NBA player. Basketball broadcasting missed the opportunity of his skills.
The family survivors are his mother Amanda Rookstool of Clay Center, his grandmother Becky Blue of Manhattan, his aunt Jantzie Bluthardt of Manhattan, his half-sister Savannah Bonacci, of Omaha, and his many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
His grandfather Larry “Butch” Bluthardt of Ogden, passed away March 1, 2022, about 17 hours after Teygan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, March 5th, at the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, with Pastor Scott Nading officiating. Interment will follow in the Valley View Memorial Park east of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 P.M. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Teygan John Azberry Bluthardt Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
