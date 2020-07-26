Toby, 72, passed away at his home in rural St. George on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Toby was born on March 8, 1948 to Charles and Mildred Powell. He graduated from St. George High School, then spent the next 46 years in the plumber pipefitter trade. He then retired in 2012, enjoying his gardening, working in the yard, and doing his woodworking projects. He touched many lives in his lifetime and will be loved and missed very much.
Toby is survived by his wife, Kay, of the home; 3 children: Bret, Spencer, and LaDonna; 9 grandchildren; 2 sisters: Kay Penn and Cindy Dunlap; and numerous nices and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, brother-in-law, a nephew, and a son.
Burial announcement will be at a later date due to Covid-19.
