Terry Jon (Hoop) Hooper, age 58, of Manhattan, died June 4, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice House. He was born October 7, 1962 at Memorial Hospital, Manhattan, Riley County, Kansas.
The son of J. Lester and Olive (Shoup) Hooper.
He grew up in Keats, Riley, Clay Center and Manhattan, Kansas. Terry attended Riley Grade School, Clay Center Garfield Grade School, McKinley Middle School, Marlatt Elementary School, Manhattan Junior High School, and Manhattan High School (1980). He graduated in 1981 from Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School in Auto Mechanics.
As a child, he was a member of Cub Scouts and Webelos. He played tee-ball, baseball, and football. He was baptized and confirmed a member of the First United Methodist Church of Manhattan. During his high school years, he worked on refurbishing an antique auto body frame and later built a work truck.
Terry worked for Murdoch Chevrolet, Bob’s Glass, Powell Brothers’ Plumbing, installed solar panels, Cheney Construction, and Marker Brothers’ Construction, among others. He started TJH Handyman business and built his shop building. He was proud of his tools, equipment, and vehicles. Terry became a registered general contractor. His wide range of knowledge about construction and carpentry was utilized in building many houses, commercial buildings, cabinetry, handicap ramps, decks, fences, and sheds. He even built furniture.
He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #2 and the Fraternal Order of United Commercial Travelers.
As an adult, Terry helped coach his friend’s daughter’s tee-ball team. He enjoyed fishing with his friends. Terry was a good son who for many years helped his parents with their vegetable garden. He enjoyed the rose bushes by his back door. Friday evenings were spent with his friends. Family gatherings were important to Terry. A woodburning stove was a relaxing and cost-effective way to spend a winter evening. Over the years Terry had dogs and cats as his special buddies.
Cooking was something he learned from his mother. He was good at making meals in the slow cooker. The parents and siblings enjoyed his specialties of, from scratch, cherry cheesecake and lasagna.
Having a sense of humor and being a loyal friend were traits he had throughout his life. Terry loved being at his home.
The youngest of 5 siblings, he was their little “buddy” and grew into a good friend to them.
Terry helped the family with many automobile and handyman chores, imparting much knowledge on these subjects in the hopes they would be able to accomplish these tasks when he was not available.
Terry worked very hard in his life to succeed in overcoming various adversities and roadblocks.
He was a hard worker as an employee and in his own handyman business. He treated customers fairly and gave them quality workmanship.
Terry is survived by his siblings: Joy (Mike) Barnett, Scott City, KS; Sherri Hooper, Manhattan, KS; Wendy (Gary) Skrdlant, Manhattan, KS; and sister-in-law Marcia (Bart) Bahret, Valley Falls, KS. Uncles and Aunts: George (Cornelia) Hooper, Washington, D.C.; Keith (Karen) Hooper, Northville, MI; and Norma (Dean) Lowell, Redwood City, CA. Nieces and Nephews: Jennifer (Bill) Murphy, Scott City, KS; Maranda Barnett, Scott City, KS; Olivia (John) Lehmann, Westphalia, KS; Jonathan Skrdlant, Topeka, KS; Joseph Hooper, Irving, TX; and Marisa (John) King, Englewood, OH. Great Nephews: Ashdynn and Kyzer Lehmann, Westphalia, KS. Many cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, J. Lester Hooper, Jr., and his Uncles and Aunts Leland (Velma) Shoup; and Ronald (Marlene) Shoup.
Private family services will be held at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Kevin Larson. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The funeral service may be viewed through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 11th.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 10th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
