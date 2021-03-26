Terrence Lee Stewart, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away March 23, 2021, while staying in Lawrence, Kansas after having been in the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born April 22, 1953 in Oakland, California, to Wilbur and Mollie (Hopkins) Stewart, who preceded him in death. He went to Cupertino High School, in Cupertino, California two years later he started college at De Anza College also in Cupertino, studying Police Science.
Terrence was united in marriage to Susan Marie Foster on March 26th 1976 in Miami, Oklahoma, she preceded him in death on November 19th, 2018. To this union they had five children Lori, Steven, Timothy, Stephanie and James. He was a veteran having served in both the Army and the Navy, serving from 1980 to 1986. Terrence received Good Conduct awards from both the Navy and the Army as well as the Navy Expeditionary medal, M-16 Rifle Sharpshooter medal, M-14 Rifle Marksman ribbon and Pistol Marksman ribbon. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1980, he went to work for the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Topeka, Kansas as a police officer. During his time at the VA he was the weapons armorer and defensive tactics instructor. While working at the VA he took on the nickname of Stew. You can still walk through the hospital and ask about Stew and people will know exactly who you are talking about.
Terrence is survived by his five children and four grandchildren; Lori Freeman, her husband Thad and two grandsons Michael and Nicholas all of Omaha, Nebraska, his sons Steven Stewart of Manhattan, Kansas; Timothy Stewart, his wife Aleida and two grandsons Gabriel and Sebastian of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter Stephanie Stewart of Lawrence, Kansas; and son James Stewart and fiance Rachel and her daughter Lola of Overland Park. Sister in laws Connie Leahew, Lenexa, Kansas and Roberta Harper, Tulsa, Oklahoma and many cousins and Terrence is preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters Viola (Maxine) Delevoryas, Eleanor (Boots) Standley and Lois Meeker-Toney.
Services will take placeat 10 am Monday, March 29th, 2021,at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
