Teri Davis Nov 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teri Davis, of Manhattan, died peacefully at her home on Saturday November 12 at the age of 64.Teri is survived by her beloved spouse Mark Davis.Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Missouri school returning LGBTQ books to shelves Kansas State football adds JUCO transfer from Hawaii Redshirt freshman receiver Jaelon Travis dismissed from Kansas State football team Police report for Nov. 22, 2021 Riley County EMS takes two to hospital after house fire Home football weekends kick off early with Little Apple Pub Crawl Band Kansas State's Chris Klieman: 'Outside shot' Skylar Thompson starts regular-season finale at Texas Michael Cohen ends prison term after Trump-related crimes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson suffers injury in 4th quarter of loss to No. 11 BaylorMan pulls gun on Dillons security guard after confrontation over stolen itemsMHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020Cecil StoutRock Creek to move to NCKL by fall 2024OUR NEIGHBORS | For USD 383 Foundation director, community service runs in the familyNearly 5% of K-State employees filed for exemption from vaccine ruleK-State student hit by car while walking on campusWamego woman — nation's oldest female WWII vet — dies at 111Principals at Manhattan High, middle schools relay concerns about staff, student mental health Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.