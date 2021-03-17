Teresa J. Reed, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away in Phoenix, AZ on February 22, 2021. Teresa was born April 14, 1960 in Heidelberg, Germany. She moved with her family to Manhattan in 1964. She was a 1978 graduate of Manhattan High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merwyn J. Reed and Gertrude S. (Kraus) Reed; her brother, James; a niece, Cindy Reed; and great-nephew, Cooper Dunlap.
She is survived by her brother, Patrick, and sisters, Jackie Dunlap and Debra Reed. Two neices, two nephews, 4 great neices, 5 great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
