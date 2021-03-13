Teresa was born on June 22, 1969 in Manhattan, KS. to Ralph & Barbara Sanner. Older sister to Troy Sanner and Cathy Potts. She attended and graduated from Manhattan High where she loved to drive up and down the strip in Aggieville. After high school she continued her education at Brown Mackey Business College in Saline KS., and graduated with a Business degree. From there she started her career with Kansas Farm Bureau and enjoyed playing volleyball and softball during her free time. When the company had moved out of state, Teresa decided to work at the family business - Sanner Sanitation.
During this time, she got to see her family continue to grow. First with her only child Blake, then her wonderful niece and nephews: Marissa and Michael Potts, children of Cathy and David Potts.
Cadin, Corbin and Creytin Sanner, children of Judy and Troy Sanner.
When the business was sold, she set out on a new adventure to Oklahoma and began to work in administration for a health insurance and rehab company. Teresa lived an admirable life in Oklahoma watching her son grow up and graduate high school. Once he moved to Texas for higher education, she took the opportunity to give moving another shot and moved down to Texas as well. She had many wonderful events happen during her time in Texas. She watched her son continue to grow and get married to his wife Theresa Rogers. Along with finally finding her dream career working with American Airlines as a Flight Representative in the Flight Training Department.
Teresa has never had a hard time making friends because people instantly fell in love with her calm demeanor and loveable spirit. Even with her current diagnosis with cancer she continued to show strength and determination just with every other challenge that came her way. Some may think cancer beat her, but her family knows she beat it, because she did not let it consume or change who she was. She continued to show strength and perseverance every day. She will truly be missed and loved by so many. Please take this time to cherish all the great moments you have had with her. Look forward to life with as much strength and perseverance as Teresa did and I promise you will have one heck of life. She passed away on March 6 th , 2021, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Bedford, TX.
Cremation is planned with graveside services to be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 20th, at the Olsburg Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas, with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
