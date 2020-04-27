Teddy Omar Hodges, age 97, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Presbyterian Manor, in Salina, Kansas.
Ted was born on October 17, 1922, in Ravenna, Texas, to Omar and Effie (Jackson) Hodges.
During the Depression, the family moved to a ranch in Mulberry, Texas. Ted grew up spending a lot of time outdoors, working hard, riding horses, swimming, fishing and hunting. If they didn’t go too fast, Ted and his brother Jack were allowed to drive a Model A Ford to their grade school. When their driving privileges were cut, they rode their horses instead, corralling them in the school’s barn. Ted graduated from high school in Bonham, Texas, and worked on the ranch until the start of World War II. Enlisting in the Army Air Corps with his brother and a friend, Ted ended up being stationed in Burma and India.
Back home in Texas after the war, on December 7, 1946, Ted met Nancy Lou Leslie. A seemingly chance encounter in the town square on a Saturday night, a flip of a coin and a movie date resulted in love and a proposal. The wedding took place in Bailey, Texas, at the First United Methodist Church on August 29, 1948. Ted was twenty-five. Nancy was seventeen. During their sixty-three years of marriage, Ted and Nancy lived in Texas, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan, Kansas and Egypt. They had three children, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Ted missed Nancy greatly after her death in 2011.
Ted was thankful to have been able to benefit from the GI Bill to study engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, a master’s degree from Iowa State University, and a PhD from Michigan State University. Ted worked in the Engineering Department at Kansas State University, in Manhattan, Kansas, from 1959 to his retirement in 1989. Ted loved teaching. He was known for being a very formal professor, wearing a suit and tie to class every day. In addition to teaching agricultural and architectural engineering and construction science, Ted served as Associate Dean of Engineering.
During his very long life, Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends, training his dogs, hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, gardening, doing yard work and being part of a church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, brother, sister and great-grandchild Survivors include his three children: Joe (Pam) Salina, KS; Mike (Judy) Mission Hills, KS; and Karen, Austin, TX; ten grandchildren: Bill, Steve, Sarah, Elizabeth, Hanna, Max, Alex, Ted, Leslie and Ben; eight spouses of grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends Private family graveside services will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan with David Pape officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Kansas State University Foundation for the Teddy O. and Nancy L. Hodges Undergraduate Engineering Scholarship or Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund.
