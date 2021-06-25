Tanya Kimble
Tanya Ayon Kimble, 59, of Saint George, Kansas peacefully went home to Jesus on June 23, 2021, surrounded by her husband and daughter.
Tanya was born the youngest of six children to Nicolas and Beatrice (Vera) Ayon on January 26, 1962, in Lawrence, Kansas. Shortly after her birth, they moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where Tanya called home. Growing up she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, live music, and being a part of the Future Homemakers of America. She also loved to swim and was affectionally known as “Fish” as a member of the diving team at Manhattan High School. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1980. From there, she attended Brown Mackie College in Salina for a short period before moving to El Paso, Texas. There she attended El Paso Community College and planned to be a fashion merchandiser. Tanya made many lifelong friends and attended countless concerts during that time. She moved back to Manhattan in 1983.
In 1984, she gave birth to her only child, a daughter, Myranda Louise. In 1987, Tanya gave her life to Jesus Christ. She had a passion for telling people about Jesus, reading the Bible, praying for others, loving everyone she encountered, and enjoying music. On April 8, 1989, she married Luke Kimble. It was at this time she helped start Emmanuel Baptist Church in Manhattan, Kansas. The greatest joys in her life were volunteering at church, helping people in need, and making her house a home for all who entered. Even as her illness progressed, she welcomed spending time with loved ones.
Tanya was also passionate about natural, whole-body nutrition. She had taken classes at The Energetic Health Institute and was recently asked to lead a class to share her perspective on her faith and her health journey. The Leadership Council of the Institute voted unanimously to award her a graduate certificate in holistic nutrition posthumously.
Tanya cherished her relationships with family and friends deeply, second only to her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Her faith was an anchor as she prepared to meet her God in eternity.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school classes, led Bible studies, and was a founder and co-leader of the Children in Action youth group which she started to teach kids how to be missionaries in their own neighborhood and learn about the missionaries around the world.
Tanya is survived by her husband Luke of 32 years; daughter Myranda Kimble of St. George, Kansas; Mother Beatrice Ayon of Manhattan, Kansas; Brothers; Nicholas Ayon of Jacksonville, Florida, Theodore (Leslie) Ayon, Michael Ayon, and Benjamin Ayon all of Manhattan, and her sister Elizabeth Ayon also of Manhattan; as well many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her three dogs: Franky, Max, and Riley who surely greeted her at the heavenly gate awaiting snuggles and now she must be happily covered in fur and on a long walk.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating Tanya at the following services. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 28 at 10:00 AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Manhattan with Brian Null officiating. The funeral will be followed by burial at Saint George Cemetery and all are invited for lunch back at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Please direct any memorial donations to Life Choice Ministries as Tanya was passionate about life. Visit lifechoiceks.org to learn more about their mission. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
