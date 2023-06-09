Tamzen Shupe Jun 9, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamzen Adair “Steege” Shupe, 63, of Alma, Kansas, died Wednesday (June 7, 2023) at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Kansas governor picks high-ranking DEA official to take over embattled highway patrol Invasive fish spotted in Missouri can even be found on land. Kill it if you see one Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement K-State Alumni Association names Adam Walker president and CEO Kevin Sutton to leave K-State for IMG Academy Mini golf lounge to open in former Blue Moose space at mall Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican voters? Second-floor upgrades shine in renewed Fort Riley museum Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Somebody Somewhere' renewed for third seasonManhattan couple opens their youth-focused garden to the public on annual tourRose Hill and KSU walk-on Teagan Cobb "ready" to competeManhattan Regional Airport on schedule to reopen Sept. 5 following runway projectLawrence E. HofmanSharon Lee NelsonFredrica EverettPolice report for June 5, 2023THEIR STATE | Boys State provides week of immersive government simulationPolice report for June 7, 2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
