Tami Gayle Bagley, 58, of Eskridge, Kansas, died, Friday, March 20, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. until 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home in Alma, Kansas. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, numbers will be restricted to 50 or less. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Latest News
- New drive-through COVID test station established
- KDHE adds Illinois and New Jersey to quarantine list, alters testing priorities
- 10 area girls basketball players named to All Mid-East League teams
- Southeast Missouri State hires Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as new men's basketball head coach
- Local health providers form joint communication team to respond to coronavirus
- Battling coronavirus, K-State professor, wife hope others will take virus serious
- Gibbs: stay-at-home order not 'off the table' in the future
- Focus is on first two weeks, then long-term for USD
Most Popular
Articles
- FROM THE PUBLISHER | The time is now. Stay home.
- KDHE makes quarantine mandatory for travelers, adds Florida
- Rodriguez blames the Chinese, draws rebuke from Reddi
- What they left behind | For K-State residents, semester comes to bittersweet end
- Riley County reports first case of coronavirus; officials ban gatherings of more than 10
- K-State journalism news director tests positive for COVID-19
- Battling coronavirus, K-State professor, wife hope others will take virus serious
- Fun, productive activities to do when you're stuck in self-quarantine
- Early estimates show coronavirus is a $21M financial hit to K-State, Myers says
- Gibbs orders closure of county restaurant dining rooms, bars
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.