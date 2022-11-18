Tamara Lynn Compton, a retired performing arts professional and educator, died on November 15, 2022, at the Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, Maryland. She was 74 years old.

Dr. Compton was born in Burbank, California, the daughter of Russell Jay Compton of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Joan Ursula Pilgrim of Manchester, England. Captivated from an early age by theater and drama, she pursued her performing arts interests through undergraduate work at the University of California (Santa Barbara), graduate school at Kansas State University, and doctoral studies at the University of Nebraska, from which she obtained her Ph.D in Speech and Dramatic Art. She was associated during her career with several regionally and nationally prominent theaters, working as a Stage Manager for the San Diego Repertory Theater, an Assistant Production Manager at the Denver Center Theater Company, and Comptroller for the Circle in the Square Theater in New York City. She met her husband, Dr. David J. Cox, while studying at Kansas State, and they married in Manhattan on November 26, 1983. Dr. Compton taught for many years at institutions throughout the Midwest, including Ohio Northern University and Chadron State College.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.