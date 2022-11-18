Tamara Lynn Compton, a retired performing arts professional and educator, died on November 15, 2022, at the Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, Maryland. She was 74 years old.
Dr. Compton was born in Burbank, California, the daughter of Russell Jay Compton of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Joan Ursula Pilgrim of Manchester, England. Captivated from an early age by theater and drama, she pursued her performing arts interests through undergraduate work at the University of California (Santa Barbara), graduate school at Kansas State University, and doctoral studies at the University of Nebraska, from which she obtained her Ph.D in Speech and Dramatic Art. She was associated during her career with several regionally and nationally prominent theaters, working as a Stage Manager for the San Diego Repertory Theater, an Assistant Production Manager at the Denver Center Theater Company, and Comptroller for the Circle in the Square Theater in New York City. She met her husband, Dr. David J. Cox, while studying at Kansas State, and they married in Manhattan on November 26, 1983. Dr. Compton taught for many years at institutions throughout the Midwest, including Ohio Northern University and Chadron State College.
In retirement Dr. Compton was an avid traveler, having visited more than 100 countries and all seven continents on trips that she enjoyed planning and coordinating almost as much as the journeys themselves. To the delight of family and friends, she was also an accomplished amateur genealogist, focusing on American and British family history research, and devoting much of her time and energy to bringing the ancestral past to life for the people she loved. She was a life-long reader and loved cats, with a special fondness for “Spiffy,” the orange tabby with whom she and her husband shared their home for nearly twenty years.
In addition to her husband, Dr. Compton is survived by a brother, Brian Compton, of Tracy, California; a niece, Christina Compton, of Berkeley, California; a cousin, Kenneth Nuttall, of Onchan, Isle of Man; and extended family in Utah, Nevada, and the United Kingdom. She also leaves behind the families of David’s sons: Andrew Cox and his wife, Patricia Cooper, of Washington, D.C.; Matthew Koropeckyj-Cox and his wife, Dr. Tanya Koropeckyj-Cox, of Gainesville, Florida, and their children, Lydia and Daniel; and Thomas Cox, his wife Christine Freeburg, and their daughter, Joan Marie, of Chicago, Illinois.
Donations in Tamara’s memory to the Humane Society or local animal shelters would be welcome.
