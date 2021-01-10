Tad Carlisle, 83, of Wamego, KS, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 pm on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 12, at University Christian Church, at 1:30 p.m. with interment following in the Wabaunsee Cemetery. For full obit see www.irvinparkview.com
