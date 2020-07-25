Suzanne Marie Pavelka, 61, of Manhattan, passed away on Sunday, July 19, surrounded by loving family. A resident of Manhattan for over 30 years, she had worked as a legal secretary and a librarian at several local schools. She is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Richard L. Pavelka, her two sons Anthony and Jeffrey, her grandson Arthur, and a host of siblings and other family. Online condolences may be left at www.irvinparkview.com.

