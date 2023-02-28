On Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas, Susan Weaver, beloved wife and mother, passed into eternity. Born in Manhattan, Kansas on January 31, 1951, to Jim and June Johns.
Susan will be missed by her many friends and family and is survived by her husband Tracy, children, Ben Weaver (Eaton, CO), Sam, Teresa and grandson Samuel Weaver (Westminster, MD), John Weaver (Olathe, KS), Jim Weaver (Olathe, KS), Abby Weaver (Grandview, MO), mother Betty June Johns (Manhattan, KS), sisters, Nancy Glover (Grand Junction, CO), and Peggy Johns and Marion Tilford (Manhattan, KS), brother Joe and Sharon Johns (Manhattan, KS), nieces and nephews, Brad Glover (Denver, CO), Clinton and Samantha Johns (St. George, KS), Robin Johns Wahl (St. George, KS), grand nieces and nephews, Maisee and Morrison Johns, Avery, Tucker and Cooper Wahl. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Jim Johns.
The family will receive friends at Westview Community Church on Thursday March 2, 4:00-6:00pm.
A memorial service will be held at Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie Drive, on Friday March 3 at 2:00 p.m. with graveside service at Sunset Cemetery to follow.
Memorial contributions in memory of Susan may be made to the Westview Community Church Reach Campaign.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
