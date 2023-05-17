A visitation for Dr. Susan M. Scott, 72, Manhattan, will be Saturday, May 20 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz, Manhattan, KS, from 10:00a.m. until 12:00p.m.

A Celebration of Life in Manhattan and a private burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Cottonwood Falls, KS will follow at later dates.

