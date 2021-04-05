Carolyn Sue Hoke, age 80, a longtime area resident, died March 30, 2021, in Peoria, Arizona.
She was born March 4, 1941, in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of Peter and Helen (Hendricks) Brennan. Sue graduated from Msgr. Luckey High School.
Sue was the owner/operator of the Rock House restaurant and bar in Ogden for many years, and she and Gail owned Wildcat Plumbing in Ogden. She moved to Sun City, Arizona 11 years ago.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church both in Ogden.
On July 30, 1971, in Beatrice, Nebraska, she was married to Gail M. Hoke. Gail survives of the home. Additional survivors include three children: Paul Booth of Surprise, AZ, Cary Booth of Junction City, KS, and Kevin Booth of Surprise, AZ; three siblings: Mary Schiller of Massillon, OH, Berniece Cain of Lancaster, CA, and Dormie Kramer of Topeka, KS; and three grandchildren.
Sue was preceded in death by one son David Jay Booth and two siblings: Shirley Neyer and William “Sonny” Brennan.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, April 10 th , at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, KS, with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Ogden.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
