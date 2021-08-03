Sue Ann Peckham, 83, Leavenworth passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 unexpectedly at her residence. She was born on June 15, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Clarence and Edith (Schickhardt) Masters. She met the love of her life, Jay Peckman. They were married on Friday, February 13, 1959, and celebrated every Friday the 13th as their special day. They spent the next two years on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota while Jay served a tour in the U S Public Health Service. After that they lived in Raytown MO, and Hiawatha KS, before buying and opening the Peckham Pharmacy in Frankfort, KS.
After Jay's death in 2009, she moved to Leavenworth where her son, Jef was employed, and promptly joined the church choir at 1st United Methodist Church.
Sue is survived by her son, Jef of Leavenworth, and a brother Richard Masters and his family of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jay and her daughter Kai Foor.
Visitation will be August 3rd at Belden Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth, KS at 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, Leavenworth with Rev. Dr. David York officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Manhattan, KS.
Belden Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
