Stewart Emerson Hanson, 55, of Wichita, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was the youngest son of Robert and Vivian Hanson of Wichita. He was predeceased by his father, Robert A. Hanson and his oldest brother, Robert J. Hanson. He is survived by his mother Vivian Hanson of Wichita: children, Keegan Hanson and Luke Hanson; his sister, Marcia H. Meeks and her husband Tom, his brother Steve M. Hanson; his sister in law, Katie Hanson; nephews, R.J. and Matthew: nieces, Kelly, Maddie, and Ashlyn; grandnephews, Sullie, Grayson, Cole, and Brooks and grandniece, Agnes.
Stewart grew up in Kansas City and Littleton, Colorado where he discovered his love of baseball beginning with Tee-ball and then moved to Slidell, Louisiana where he excelled in football, track and baseball as a talented left handed pitcher. He attended the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He then attended and graduated with a degree in Horticulture from Kansas State University to pursue Turfgrass Science and his love of the golf course he shared with his dad. His career began as the Assistant Superintendent at the Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson known as "A Little bit of Scotland in the Land of Oz," which was so appropriate for Stewart as he loved tracing back to his Scottish roots and his Norwegian heritage. After heading a Research project for the Kansas State University agronomy department, he culminated his career with Crestview Country Club.
Stewart will be remembered for his love of tradition and history that he was eager to discuss with family and friends, his southern manners from living in Louisiana and his affection for all sports, especially baseball. His son Luke will miss his sense of humor and the ability to laugh at anything and his daughter, Keegan, will remember their special times after soccer practice sharing York peppermint patties and a gatorade together. In these last many years while attending Central Christian with his brother Steve, his great love and devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was the center of his life. We will celebrate his life Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Central Christian Church on Rock Road
