Steven W. Zadina, age 59, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Saturday October 22, 2022.
He was born on January 9, 1963 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Darus “Bud” and Marjory Zadina. He grew up in Beloit and graduated with the Beloit High School Class of 1981. He attended Kansas State University and worked with the Collegian Newspaper and on the KSU Yearbook.
Steven worked for over 30 years for Nelson’s Poultry Farm in Manhattan. He enjoyed going to work, doing landscaping, gardening and growing fresh vegetables. When there were family events or gatherings Steven loved to grill or cooking and made sure there was plenty for all.
He was the family “mr.fix it”, the handyman for all things that needed fixed. Steven was the one that was the reacher of tall things guy for his family. He had a great sense of humor, loved poking fun and teasing his great nephew and great niece.
Steven was fun, humorous, always there and hard working efforts, will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Bud Zadina.
Survivors include his mother, Marjory Zadina, of Beloit, Kansas; his sisters, Cindy Schoen, of Neosho, Missouri and Vicki Humiston, of Hutchinson, Kansas; and also his niece Kenda Brewster, of Atlanta, Georgia; great-nephew Zaden Brewster and great-niece Zalie Brewster, both of Garden Plain, Kansas.
A Celebration Gathering for Steven will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 from 9:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. at the Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Road in Manhattan.
A Memorial Service will also be held at a later date in Beloit, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Steven are suggested for the KU Cancer Center Research Gift Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
