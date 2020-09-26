Hanson, Steven Troy
56, passed away on September 25, 2020. Steve loved fishing and spending time with family. He is preceded by his father, Larry G. Hanson; grandparents, Casper and Irbie Hanson and Emil and Inez Claycamp. He is survived by mother, Leota (Bill) McCarthy of Manhattan, KS; sister, Pam (Rick) Martinez of Manhattan, KS; partner, Dana Hanson of Derby, KS; step-son, Dustin Phillips of Derby, KS; step-sisters, Linda McCarthy of Topeka, KS and Tina McCarthy of Austin, Texas; nephew, Athen Martinez of Charolette, North Carolina and niece, Raquelle Martinez of Manhattan, KS; and fur baby, Willie Wildcat. Celebration of Life service will be held 10 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Burial will take place 11 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Mankato, KS.
