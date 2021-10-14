Steven Lewis Hosler was born to Nola Jean Renner and the late Jimmy Lewis Hosler on March 3, 1953 in Manhattan Kansas. Steven was united in holy matrimony, to his wife Mary Patricia (Whitehair) Hosler of Manhattan Kansas, on April 5, 1975, at Assumption Catholic Church of Topeka. Steven passed away after a long battle with health issues on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Steven passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family. Steven was preceded in death by his father.
Steven will forever be cherished in the lives of his family. He was survived by his now late wife Mary Patricia Hosler; daughter Colleen Monica (Hosler) McConnell; son-in-law Kevin Richard McConnell; grandsons Myles Richard McConnell and Marshall Lewis McConnell, all of Independence, Missouri; his mother Nola Jean Renner of Manhattan, KS; and families of his siblings Tammy (Hosler) Smith, Bridgett (Hosler) O’Brate and Paul Hosler, all of Manhattan, KS.
Joint services for Mary and Steven will be held Friday October 29, 2021. Grave site service will be performed by Father Ryan McCandless of Seven Dolors Catholic Parish. Services will be held at 3pm at Sunrise Cemetery, Section C, Block 3. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seven Dolors Catholic Parish.
