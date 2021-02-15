Steven Lewis Hosler passed away on January 20th, 2021 at the age of 67 at his home in Independence, MO. surrounded by his family.
Steven was born at St. Mary’s hospital in Manhattan, KS.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, their daughter, Colleen McConnell her husband Kevin, and two grandsons, Myles and Marshal.
He is also survived by his mother, Nola Jean Renner, two sisters, Tamara Smith, Bridget O’Brate, and a brother, Paul Hosler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Lewis Hosler.
Prayers for the family are welcome.
