It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Steve Allen Ivy of Duluth, Kansas, who received his heavenly wings on April 17, 2022, at the age of 64, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Steve was born October 1st, 1957, to Tony Ivy and Louise Perez. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1975. He then went to work for the City of Manhattan working up to street superintendent (1975 – 1993). In 1993 he bought and operated 3rd Street Pub in Manhattan, KS. He worked for Smoky Hill Contractors from 95-01. He owned and operated Ivy Concrete until his retirement.
Steve enjoyed working, being a heavy equipment operator at his construction jobs. He was happiest when he was outdoors hunting, fishing, cutting firewood and taking care of his large garden, and anything else that would keep him outdoors.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Duluth.
Steve married Tracy O’Briant on December 14, 2002 in Wheaton. She survives, of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tony Ivy and Louise Castor; his brother, Jim Ivy and his sister, Connie Ivy-Schmeal.
Other survivors include his daughters, Anna Henneburg (Will), Wheaton, Tiffany Sanders (KJ), Havensville, Danielle Ivy, Hutchinson and Stormy Millering (Dennis), Manhattan; his sons, Joshua Ivy, Atlanta, GA and Jeremiah Ivy (Jessica), Westmoreland; his grandchildren, Waylon, Carson, Braylen, Casey, Marshall, Luna, Clayton, Hunter, Trenton, Kameron, Colby, Christian and Jax; and his brother Mike Ivy as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 22nd at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Duluth. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Steve will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Memorials are suggested to help with Steve’s cemetery marker expense and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
