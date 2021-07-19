Stephen D. Vasey, of Olsburg, Kansas passed away at the age of 74 on 2 July, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on 31 October, 1946. Stephen was a 1964 graduate of Dracut High school in Dracut, Massachusetts and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in History from Kansas State University in 1990.
Stephen served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, including two tours of Vietnam. During his military service, he worked as a combat engineer, heavy equipment mechanic, and motor pool officer. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1986. The second season of his professional life included an array of different professions. Most notably, Stephen was the inventor of a thermal targeting system for the military. After full professional retirement, he discovered a love and knack for baking which he gifted to his circle of friends and medical service providers who supported him as he grappled with Agent Orange-related illnesses, a result of his war-time service.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and his church.
Stephen is survived by his four children: Allison Evarts and husband Kyle, Heather, Andrew, and Daniel; three grandchildren Joshua Evarts, Jonah Evarts, and Tryston Vasey.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 24 July at the Olsburg Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas. Pastor Sterling Hudgins of Agape Family Church will be officiating.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.