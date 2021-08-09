Stephen William McInteer left his mark on this world long before he passed on August 6, 2021. Born May 7, 1942, he was the middle child and only son to William and Margaret (Weisbender) McInteer in Manhattan, Kansas where he was a lifelong resident.
Steve was a 1960 graduate of Luckey High School. He proudly served in the Kansas National Guard from 1962-1972. After 31 years of employment, Steve retired from the Kansas Forest Service where he was an Equipment Shop Superintendent.
Steve and Karen was married for 19 loving years but had been together for 36 when she passed in 2016. They enjoyed fishing, traveling, and dancing at The Ranch. They had a lot of love, laughter and were the best of friends. They both loved going racing and there was a lot of it in their family. Drag boats, dirt track, drag racing, and motocross. They brought together quite a crew that could really shake things up.
Known to his many friends as “Mac” he was a motorhead from an early age. Fast cars and engines were his passion. While attending Luckey High the police would wait for him to fire up his car after school and promptly hand him a ticket for excessive noise. He started drag racing in his teens and was known for building some of the baddest motors in town. Mac’s teammate for most of those years was his best friend, Jerry Roberts. They built and raced some of the fastest and most consistent cars around. As his father wrote in a poem about Steve “When the time came for his first machine, he mowed lawns for gasoline. When they needed fixin’, he was really glad, for that was truly the fun he had. Just fix-in”, His Dad was right. In later years, Mac preferred building and tuning the engines and was content to let Jerry do the driving.
Having coffee with his buddies was a big deal and had been for most of his life. It started when his girls were young. He couldn’t and wouldn’t be late for coffee. His family had to accommodate and make plans around his “coffee times”. There was a lot of “BSing” and laughter around those tables.
Steve leaves behind his twin daughters, Anne (McInteer) Aytes, Janet “Jan” McInteer, daddy's girl, Wendy McInteer, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister Susan McInteer, his stepdaughter, Tammie (Dungey) George, and stepson, Mike Dungey. He also had three step grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margret McInteer, sister Jeanne (McInteer) Hogg and the love of his life, Karen (Taylor-Dungey) McInteer.
There are a lot of great stories about Mac. Please keep telling them so his legend lives on.
