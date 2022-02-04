Stephen Stallwitz, age 73, of Manhattan, died February 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 1, 1948, in Manhattan, the son of Arthur W. and JoAnn C. (Creviston) Stallwitz.
Steve graduated from Manhattan High School in 1966 and then from Kansas State University in 1971 with his degree in Journalism.
He worked for the Manhattan Mercury for a total of 42 years, and 36 of those years as Advertising Director before retiring in 2016.
Steve had a passion for Kansas State football and basketball, was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his partner Gabe Schwiesow of the home; one daughter Kimberly Swanson and her boyfriend Jeff Wolske of Rosemont, MN; one grandson Connor Swanson; three siblings: Jim Cunningham of Broken Arrow, OK, Julie King of Oklahoma City, OK, and Jayne Shope of Oklahoma City, OK; and one niece and two nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and by his step-father Robert Cunningham and his step-mother Jill Stallwitz.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of his life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadowlark Hills Foundation for the Parkinson’s Program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
