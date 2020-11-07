Stephen Albert Kesner (Steve), age 71, passed away peacefully November 6, 2020 at home in Wamego, Kansas.
Steve was born December 20, 1948 in Fort Riley, Kansas to James Franklin
(Frank) and Lydia Ruth Kesner (Ruth). Later in life, Steve reconnected with his childhood
sweetheart, Rhonda Lundin. An avid traveler, Steve whisked Rhonda off to New Zealand for a
beautiful and memorable wedding on April 21, 2004.
Steve graduated from Manhattan High in Manhattan, Kansas in 1967. He completed a bachelors of science degree in wildlife biology from Kansas State University in 1969. Following his graduation from Kansas State, he continued his studies with a focus in accounting. Steve was a Certified Public Accountant, enjoying a successful and rewarding career, which allowed him to retire early and focus his time on his passions; travel, wildlife, fishing and hunting.
Steve lived in many places throughout his lifetime, having spent many years in Oklahoma and
Kansas. Much of Steve’s adult life and retirement years were spent in a place he felt most at
home, Anchor Point Alaska. When not in Anchor Point, Steve spent his time traveling the US
and many other countries. As a frequent traveler, he was considered a ‘world citizen’, by those
who knew him best. Visits to Africa were among his favorite travels, with Namibia and Tanzania
bringing him the most joy.
Steve is survived by his wife Rhonda, siblings Sue Engert of Manhattan, Kansas; Jim Kesner (Carol) of Basehor, KS and Kathy Kesner of Seattle, Washington; his three sons: Steve Meryl Kesner (Laurie) of Soldotna, AK; Brian Robert Kesner of Arcadia, CA and Mason Robert Kesner of Mission, KS: stepdaughters Amy Jean Brennan (Chuck Law) of Lawrence, KS and Tina Kirsch (Steve) of Leawood, KS. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jo Evelyn Kesner.
In honor of Steve’s wishes, a service will not be held. Condolences may be sent to Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego KS or online at stewartfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caring Hearts Humane Society 18200 Valley Rd., Wamego, KS 66547 http://caringheartshumanesociety.com/
