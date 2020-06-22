Stephen Dean Johnson, 70, died at his home in Clay Center, Kansas on June 5, 2020.
Stephen was born April 10, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas to Richard D. and Elizabeth (Hart) Johnson. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1968. In 1990 he graduated from Kansas State University. He completed his degree in the College of Arts and Sciences. Stephen worked as a substitute teacher at school districts in the surrounding area.
Stephen is survived by his sister Diana (Steve) Nelson of Lawrence, Kansas, 1 niece and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Clay Center Covenant Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Clay Center Zoo c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.