Stella Jean Shankle Brown, 91, of Monroe, LA, passed away on April 5th, 2023.
The funeral service will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Eudora, AR April 8th at 11:00 AM- graveside service only. Brother Kenny Culpepper will be officiating, and Pastor Steve Myers will speak virtually from his home in Lake Ann, Michigan. Griffin-Culpepper is handling funeral services.
Stella Jean was born March 2nd, 1932, in Sikeston, MO. She graduated from Sikeston High School and worked as a secretary, proficient and an expert in shorthand dictation.
Stella Jean was a secretary for Rural Electric Co-op in Sikeston, MO. Stella Jean Shankle married Benjamin Lindsey Brown on April 17th, 1959, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Eventually, they made their home in Manhattan, KS, from 1974 until 2019. In 2019 Ben and Stella Jean Brown moved to Monroe, LA to be closer to family due to declining health. Stella lived at Azalea Estates in Monroe, LA. Prior to Ben's death, Ben and Stella were married for 60 years.
Stella enjoyed sewing, knitting, swimming, playing bridge with the girls, and working hours upon hours on the O'Hara, Shankle, and Brown Genealogy. She also spent time working at the Kansas State University bookstore.
Stella Jean Brown was a past member of Sikeston, MO. Kingshighway Chapter, El Camino Real and Polly Ogden Chapter of the Kansas Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution, Manhattan, KS.
Stella Jean Brown is survived by her nieces and nephews William Edward Shankle of Arnold, MO., Milton L. Brown of Eudora, AR., Clarinda Jean Shankle of Pensacola, FL, and Elizabeth Joanne Kiel and husband Robert Kiel of Bixby, OK. Great nephews Michael L. Brown and wife Tara S. Brown of Monroe, LA, Jeffrey Brown and wife Krista Brown of West Monroe, LA., Cheryl Kiel, and Jon Kiel from Bixby, OK. and four great-great nephews Davis Brown, Tyler Brown, Brady Brown, and Cameron Brown of Monroe/West Monroe.
Stella Jean Brown is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Brown, her parents Jasper Wyatt Shankle and Lillian Edna O'Hara Shankle, grandparents A.E. and Lucy Shankle, John A. and Lillian E. O'Hara, a sister Electa L. Shankle Goldwasser, a brother William Robert Shankle, an Aunt Electa M. O'Hara and nieces Pat Goldwasser Musser and Michelle Goldwasser.
Stella Jean Brown's family would like to thank Azalea Estates for giving Stella and Ben a community to be a part of after leaving their home for so many years. The care and love they received were "STELLAR." Stella enjoyed visiting with her friends, activities and playing BINGO in the community, and sipping wine during happy hour. She also enjoyed watching the Westerns. I want to thank her sitters, Gayle Grayson, Denise Jenkins, Miracle Jenkins, Tisha Williams, Frankie Osborn, Tammy Haynes, Debra Havard, Crasanthinay Williams, Tiffany Wilson, and B&K Family Services. I could not have done it without your love and devotion to my Aunt Stella.
Lastly, the family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice for always being there for Aunt Stella and her family especially toward the end of her journey. Thanks to Brother Ricky Baker for praying with her and singing Amazing Grace just minutes before she passed away.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ed Shankle, Lindy Brown, Michael Brown, Jeffery Brown, Davis Brown, Tyler Brown, Brady Brown, Cameron Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Red Cross of Manhattan, Kansas. The American Red Cross, Greater Kansas Area Chapter, 1321 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66612.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.