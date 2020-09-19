Stanley Lee Matzke, 65, of Wheaton, Kansas, died September 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Fox Cemetery in rural Wheaton. Visitation at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, on Sunday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Prayer service at 7:00 pm. www.campanellafuneral.com
Stanley Lee Matzke
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Area Roundup: Local schools go 4-1 on Friday
- Hayden demolishes Manhattan High football 42-28
- Stopgap bill to prevent shutdown held up over farm funding
- Late score, interception seal victory for Junction City
- Kansas State volleyball has 'best scrimmage' of preseason with season a week away
- Wamego celebrates senior night with win over Clay Center
- Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
- National Book Awards Names 2020 Nominees
Most Popular
Articles
- After lung surgery for coronavirus-related infection, K-State student says she's had an awakening
- Riley County confirms 111 new coronavirus cases; county announces new outbreak
- 3 thoughts on Kansas State football's 35-31 loss to Arkansas State
- About 8,000 fans attended Saturday's football game, K-State says
- 'Glory to God': Kansas State DB Wayne Jones updates status following scary injury
- Beverage-making company to bring in 37 full-time jobs to MHK
- What's the status of injured Kansas State football players after Week 1?
- Gibbs says three active COVID-19 cases are tied to the Riley County office building
- Stormont Vail to open new medical complex, simulation lab with K-State
- Riley County records 43 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.