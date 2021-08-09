Stanley “Stan” Kent Hartwich passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 6 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Stan was born in Onaga, KS on November 17, 1955, to Paul August and Sylvia Ellen Bonjour Hartwich.
Stan worked during his childhood on the family farm and began running his dad’s bulldozer at age nine.
He idolized his dad Paul and shared many stories and mentioned he felt he had the perfect childhood.
He graduated from Onaga High School in 1973 and Emporia State University in 1977. During high school, he was a talented athlete who was a member of the undefeated football team. Stan was inducted into the Onaga High School Athletics Hall of Fame. While at Emporia State he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He had many fond memories and good friends from high school and college. Stan married Sharon White on June 2, 1990, in Holton, KS. She survives of the home.
While in high school Stan worked for Myers Construction in Havensville. Later he started Stan Hartwich Construction and then his brother David joined him creating Hartwich Brothers Construction. Stan truly loved excavating and raising cattle with his son Paul and nephews, August, Cody and Will. Stan was a perfectionist, and his work can be seen in many excavating and soil conservation projects in the area. He was a member of the Kansas Land Improvement Contractors Association (KLICA) for 33 years, serving in many capacities and as President in 1995. He received the Contractor of Year Award in 2008. Stan was a Pottawatomie County Commissioner serving for twelve years, once winning the election with a write in campaign through the support of his constituents, family and friends. He enjoyed his time in office meeting many people and supporting various projects throughout the county.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hartwich, his mother Sylvia Hartwich Galloway, step-father Ray Galloway; brothers, Lynn, Jerry and David Hartwich. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Paul Hartwich, Manhattan and Mandie Culp (Matt), Moberly, Mo; sister Cindy Falk (Milton), Onaga, and many nieces and nephews. Grandsons Clark and Logan Culp and special great nieces and nephews, Tasen, Maize, Wren, Ike, Griffon, Hank and Cora. Brothers-in-law, Don White (Barbara), Ron White (Mary Kay), Mark White (Mary), Stan White (Wanda), Steve White (Kelly), Tim White (Karen), sister-in-law Elaine Harris (Mark) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Hartwich will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Wamego, with burial following in Laclede Cemetery. He will lie in-state Thursday from 1:00 p.m. at the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, where a visitation will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Land Improvement Contractors Association (KLICA) Scholarship Fund, and may be left in care of the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego Kansas, P.O Box 48, 66547. Condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com .
