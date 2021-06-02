Sonya Lee (Boe) Stehr, age 71, died May 26, 2021.
She was born September 12, 1949, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of George and Eva Jane Boe.
Sonya graduated from Frankfurt Germany US High School.
She was Baptized at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden and Confirmed at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
On December 7, 1974, she was married to Larry Stehr at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden. They have lived in Junction City, KS, Salina, KS, Lake Charles, LA, and Baton Rouge, LA.
Sonya had worked at a private nursery and daycare, was a pre-school and first grade substitute teacher, for the Louisiana State Gaming Division and as an Administrative Assistant for the Geography and Anthropology Departments at LSU.
She enjoyed costume jewelry, gardening and cooking special recipes.
Survivors include her husband Larry of the home; two daughters: Suzette Stehr Murphy and her husband Paul Jr., and Sarah Stehr Salter and her husband Jeffery; two grandchildren: Dylan James and Raegan Jane Murphy; and three sisters: Sharon Hill, Julie Huninghake and Vickie Baird.
Sonya was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings: Kurt Boe and Terri Gale Boe.
Sadden not your heart, but Rejoice. The Lord sent an Angel today to bring Sonya Home to Him. She started her spiritual journey Early Wednesday morning. Now she’s in her rightful home. May she find peace with all the other Angels and Saints and walk beside the Blessed Virgin Mary. We will all miss her but now she will be watching Over us.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 4th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Father Kerry Ninemire officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Ogden.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. Friday until the service time.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
