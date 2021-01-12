Sonya Dawn Kunesh, 56, of Milford, Kansas, passed away Saturday morning, January 9th, from complications from cancer, at her brother, Jeff Riffel’s, home in Clay Center, Kansas.
Graveside service at the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield, Kansas, on January 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
