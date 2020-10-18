On the evening of October 9, 2020, Skyler Havens, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at the age of 19.
He was born to Morgan Sutton and Brian Havens on September 14, 2001. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 2020. He loved to work on cars, he was very compassionate and loved to make others laugh. He had a huge passion for shoes and clothes. His smile could light up a room.
Skyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Carolyn Sutton.
He is survived by his parents Morgan Sutton and Damian Cashman; his brothers Kaleb and Jace Havens, and Cameron Havens, and his sister Kiera Havens; his grandparents Andrew Sutton, Paula Allen, Leon Havens, Karen Slack and Sandi Cummings; his aunt Melissa Sutton and Melissa’s four children; two uncles Drew Sutton and Brian Dekat.
Skyler will never be forgotten and forever be missed.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday October 18, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial donations may be made to Morgan Sutton (to be designated at a later date). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
