Alan “Skip” Beaty Jones passed away on November 13, 2022. He was 82 years old. He was named after his mother, Ala Beaty, but as a baby his father began calling him Skipper and the name Skip remained through the years. The family often says, “If someone called the house and asked for Alan, we can assume they do not know him and are trying to sell something.”

Skip was born on September 25, 1940, in Mount Vernon, IL. He graduated from Sinton High School in Sinton, TX in 1958, received his BS (studying physics) and MS (studying cellular toxicology) from University of Texas, Austin in 1963 and 1968 and his PhD (studying radiation microbiology and radiation sensitizing agents) from the University of Manchester in 1971. He married his wife of 51 years, Joan Groce Jones, on June 26, 1971, and they raised two daughters, Kimberly and Camilla.

