Shirley Mae Cummings, 81, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.

She was born June 20, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Freeman E. and Nita M. (Stricklin) Biery. She lived most of her younger years in Manchester and Mankato, Kansas. After she graduated from Mankato High School she worked for Kansas State University until her retirement. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.

