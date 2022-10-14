Shirley Mae Cummings, 81, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born June 20, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Freeman E. and Nita M. (Stricklin) Biery. She lived most of her younger years in Manchester and Mankato, Kansas. After she graduated from Mankato High School she worked for Kansas State University until her retirement. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
She married Richard A. Cummings in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta on August 24, 1968. They had one daughter, Gloria M. Cummings. Richard predeceased her on July 24, 2021.
Shirley is survived by daughter Gloria of Manhattan, and her five siblings, Terry L. Biery, Bonnie F. Biery, Galen E. (Cheryl) Biery, Rick F. (Maureen) Biery, and Teresa E. (Cynthia) Biery, eight nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She will be remembered for her love of family and her desire to see and hear about them and all their activities.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Via Christi Village for the care and concern for Shirley’s comfort and well-being.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 20th, at Ascension Via Christi Village Chapel, 2800 Willow Grove Road, Manhattan, with Deacon Larry Erpelding officiating. Inurnment to follow in Sunrise Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Via Christi Village for the Salon. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.