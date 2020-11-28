Shirley Jolene Higgins, age 87 of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born on August 9, 1933 in Leonardville, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle (Simnitt) Specht.
She was married to W. Duane Higgins on August 26, 1951 at the Riley United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2018.
Shirley was dietician and cook for Memorial Hospital, Leonardville Grade School and Amanda Arnold Elementary where she retired. She was a member of the Sedalia Community Church and enjoyed sewing, cooking and fishing.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel Higgins and Julie of Leonardville and Owen Higgins and Holly of Manhattan; two sisters, Donna Diskau of Riley and Beverly Sundgren and Eldon of Leonardville; six grandchildren, David Higgins (Andrea), Erin Riley (Jesse), Nathan Higgins (Anna), Jessica Koch (Josh), Jesse Higgins (Amy Boeckermann) and Laura Higgins (Dean Scofield) and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Leland Specht; two sisters; Ila Simons and Kaye Blodgett and three brothers-in-law, Walter Simons, Dean Diskau and Warren Blodgett
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
