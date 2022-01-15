Shirley I. Huey, 86, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Bogue, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 11th, at her home in Manhattan. She was retired from KSU Vet Science as an Animal Care Intake.
Shirley was born in Natoma, KS on October 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Victor and Rosa Lillie (Strutt) Hayes. She attended school at the Natoma Schools and received her GED. On May 2, 1954, she and Art Huey were united in marriage in Stockton, Kansas and he proceeds her in death. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan and had been a cook in the dormitories and a housekeeper at KSU.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Susan Kent, of Manhattan; Ruth Huey, of Manhattan; Renee (Jim) Hubner, of Manhattan; three sons Leland Huey, of Manhattan; James (Sondra) Huey, of Bella Vista, AR; Dale (Dana Kay) Huey, of Overland Park; 14 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Shirley is also preceded in death by her son, Daniel and 2 brothers, and 1 sister.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 14th at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, with Daniel White officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, in the Wildhorse Cemetery at Bogue, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association 3625 SW 29th St #102 Topeka, KS 66614.,
To send an email condolence to the family visit the funeral home website, www.irvnparkview.com Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.
