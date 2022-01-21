Shirley Frederickson Jan 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frederickson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Ann Frederickson (Rauch), 86, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.Shirley was born December 13, 1935, in Minden, Nebraska to the late Orville Harry and Ruby Irene Alice (Johnson) Howell. Detailed obituary at http://www.ymlfuneralhome.com/obituaries.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website.Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s International. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley Ann Frederickson Kansas Funeral Home Manhattan Condolence Contribution Memorial Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast DeSantis won’t say if he’s boosted against COVID-19, says status could be used as ‘weapon’ Manhattan boys fall to No. 5 Maize to open Tournament of Champions Riley County discuss details of proposed rural economic advisory board PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | KSU basketball, live music, movies and more COVID-19 take-home tests scarce across Manhattan Church news for Jan. 20, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuseum of Art and Light gets new location as city considers expanding STAR bond districtTwo more Riley County residents die ahead of the omicron COVID-19 peakNicole Jones named new Manhattan High volleyball head coachK-State football adds Missouri defensive back Shawn RobinsonOUR NEIGHBORS | Pet foster takes pride in helping dogs find their familiesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBOSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Woodrow Wilson 4th grade teacher named USD 383 Master Teacher of the YearWhy ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan Is a Total Scene-StealerCity OKs public hearing for STAR district expansion for Museum of Art and LightCheryl Philippi Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
