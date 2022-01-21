Shirley Ann Frederickson (Rauch), 86, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Shirley was born December 13, 1935, in Minden, Nebraska to the late Orville Harry and Ruby Irene Alice (Johnson) Howell. Detailed obituary at http://www.ymlfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s International. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

