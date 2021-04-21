Shirley J. Evans passed away at her home April 18, with her family by her side. She was born March 01, 1933, to Goldie (Martin) Kreiser and Arlie Kreiser.
She was a member of the Christian Science Church and the Christian Science Society for 70 years. She worked in the Christian Science Reading room for 50 years. Taught Sunday school for 15 years, a reader in Church, a Trustee and Treasurer for years. Also, she worked at Hollis Jewelry store for 10 years and in school lunch service for 12 years, she loved working with the children.
She is survived by her sisters Patty Wilburn and husband Robert of Junction City, Kansas, and Nancy Drumm of Manhattan, Kansas, a stepson David Evans and wife Marilyn of Manhattan, Kansas, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Lawrence W. Evans.
Cremation is planned with a private family service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley J. Evans can be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
