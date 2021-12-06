Shirley Ann Brown, 74, of Junction City, passed away early Tuesday, November 30th. She was the former operations manager for at Aegean Sponge Company in Cleveland, Ohio was an ordained minister for over 30 yrs.
Shirley was born in Tyler, Texas on July 15, 1947, the daughter of the late James and Mozell (McNeil) Hawkins. She graduated from the Emmitt E. Scott High School in Tyler. Texas. She was united in marriage on April 23,1982 in Cleveland, OH and he preceded her in death. Shirley was an avid studier of the Bible, ministering to the congregation at the Strong Faith Christian Ministries in Junction City and more especially preparing meals for her family.
Shirley is survived by three sisters, Johnnie Martin, of Cleveland,OH; Sherry Johnson, of Tyler, Texas; Margaret Johnson, of Tyler, Texas; a brother, Charles Hawkins, of Tyler, Texas; She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Kimberly Powell, Ebonie West, David Printers 5 great-grandchildren (Taniyah Kidd, Ari'Yanah Printers-Johnson, A'Elijah Printers-Johnson, Ay'den Printers-Johnson, Haleigh Printers) god daughter: Ruth Roman and a host of nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Alex Brown; daughter Sherrel Johnson; sister, Linda Clark and her brother David Hawkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, December 11th at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, with Rev. Anthony Williams officiating. The family requests any donations be directed to the children's education fund.
