Sherrie Ann Bulk, age 77, of Clay Center, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Clay County Medical Center.
She was born on March 23, 1943 in Clifton, the daughter of Lauren Andrew and Laura Joyce (Greenwood) Rundle.
On July 12, 1959 in Bala, she was married to Bobby Carl Bulk. He survives of the home.
Sherrie was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up and later became a daycare provider. She was a member of the Clay Center Wesleyan Church and enjoyed playing bingo, working on jigsaw puzzles, needle point and cross stitching.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Bonnie Hawkins and Joe of Silver Lake, Mike Bulk and Sara of Clay Center, Jeff Bulk of Leonardville and Shanna Umphfrey and Robert of Springfield, Missouri; one brother, Lauren Lee Rundle and Deanna of Clay Center; one sister, Dixie Clemons of Clay Center; nine grandchildren, Derek Ferguson, Dustin Gauntt, Garrett Bulk, Hayley Whitehair, Justin Bulk, Jesse Bulk, Josie Bulk, Shanara Perryman and Shaylin Cheek; four great granddaughters and one great grandson due in April.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Respect calls may be made anytime Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The funeral will be recorded and posted on the funeral home website shortly after the service for anyone that is unable to attend. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials have been established for The Clay County 4-H Development Fund and The Clay County Fair Board Exhibit Hall. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
