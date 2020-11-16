Funeral services for Sherri L. Brock, age 58, of St. George, Kansas, will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Sherri passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born September 7, 1962 in Abilene, the daughter of Jerry L. and Priscilla L (Hosie) Mock.
Survived by sons Bobby Brock, and Matt Brock, daughter Alyssa Brock, brothers Robert Mock, Mike Mock, sisters Debra Farr, Janette Froelich, Betsy Gender, granddaughter Shevy Brock.
Contributions to the Shevy Brock Scholarship Fund or Good Shepherd Home Health & Hospice C/O Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
